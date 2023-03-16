Break out the green top hats, wigs, feathered boas, sunglasses, shamrock-themed T-shirts, and whatever else helps you get in touch with your Irish spirit because there are going to be some St. Patrick’s Day parties happening in Gwinnett County this weekend.
There are six main St. Patrick’s events taking place between Friday — which is the actual St. Patrick’s Day — and Saturday. Two of them are in Lawrenceville, two more will happen in Suwanee and the others are in Norcross and Lilburn.
Cosmo’s Pizza + Social is kicking things off on Friday with the Cosmo’s St. Paddy’s Party, which will begin at 4 p.m.
The event will include outdoor patio games, live music, a DJ, green beer, Irish car bombs (that’s a drink), prizes and giveaways, as well as Irish food specials, such as corned beef and cabbage. Cosmo’s is located at 144 Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.
On Saturday, there will be events taking place in Lawrenceville, Norcross, Lilburn and Suwanee.
The Suwanee Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Shamrock 5K at Suwanee Town Center Park at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The race, which raises money for the Kiwanis Club, is St. Patrick’s themed. Runners are encouraged to run while wearing the most St. Patrick’s-inspired outfit they can come up with.
Norcross will hold its annual Irish Fest from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in historic downtown Norcross. The event will include music, dancing, face painting, a balloon artist, food tastings and other Irish-inspired activities. Attendees are also encouraged to visit downtown Norcross’ shops and restaurants for specials throughout the day.
One of the biggest St. Patrick’s traditions in Gwinnett is the annual Suwanee Beer Fest, where attendees are encouraged to show up decked out in green to enjoy a broad array of craft beers.
This year’s event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 p.m., at Suwanee Town Center Park, which is located at 330 Town Center Avenue in Suwanee. This year’s event will include 350 different beers, as well as food, entertainment and vendors. Tickets cost $70 on the day of the event, but can be purchased in advance at suwaneebeerfest.com.
Meanwhile, the annual Lilburchaun St. Patrick’s Celebration in Lilburn will take place from 2 until 5 p.m. at City Park, which is located at 76 Main St.
The event will include a walking parade, which begins at the band shell at 3 p.m., a DJ, the Athens Piper and Leprechaun Fiddler, kids activities, green sweet treats, food trucks and “maybe even a little leprechaun magic, according to city officials.
Parade attendees are asked to dress up in festive St. Patrick’s-inspired attire for the parade. Pets, bicycles, wagons and strollers are allowed in the parade.
Awards will be handed out for the best leprechaun look-a-likes.
And, McCray’s Tavern on the Square in Lawrenceville will host St. Patty’s on Perry from 3 until 8 p.m., on the block of Perry Street located between Crogan and Pike Streets. The event will include live music, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, and cold beer. An afterparty will be held at McCray’s.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
