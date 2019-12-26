Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that started early Thursday morning in Lilburn.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the the 400 block of Marble Springs Road after a neighbor noticed flames and called 911. Officials said investigators were still trying to discern the source of the fire at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Fire crews reported heavy flames and smoke visible from the home after arriving at the scene. Officials said fire appears to have been concentrated in the second-story and in the attic of a two-story house on a slab. There was extensive damage to the roof on the back of the house and the interior of the home.
Officials said police contacted the homeowner via cell phone.