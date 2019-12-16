Gwinnett fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that prompted an occupant, who had to rescued by firefighters from the home in Lilburn, to be taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Firefighters were called to the home on the 4000 block of Sheila Court at 10:28 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home. While crews were on their way, they learned someone was in the home.
"Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story, single-family residence fully involved with flames," Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said. "Per the initial Incident Commander, neighbors and police confirmed that someone was trapped inside. With rescue being the primary objective, firefighters made access through the front door and rapidly searched the immediate area with hand tools and a thermal imaging camera."
After crews searched several parts of the home, they located the occupant unconscious on a stairway leading to the basement. A team of firefighters carried the occupant out of the house and handed him over to paramedics.
"The patient was transported to the hospital with lifesaving measures in progress," Strother said.
Fire officials said they are unable to provide specific injury information or identify the injured victim based on HIPAA Laws.
After the occupant was rescued, firefighters shifted to a defensive stance to battle the fire.
"As fire conditions became conducive, operations changed to offensive as primary and secondary searches were conducted," Strother said. "With three attack lines in use, fire crews were able knock down the bulk of the fire within fifteen minutes of the patient extrication."
In addition to searching for a cause, investigators are also trying to pinpoint where the fire began.