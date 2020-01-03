Investigators said Friday an arsonist broke into a Lawrenceville home early in the morning on New Year's Day and set fire to the inside of the house.
Spokesperson Donald Strother of the Gwinnett County Fire Department said no injuries were reported. He said the occupants were in the process of moving into the home and were temporarily staying in an apartment at the time of the fire. Investigators believe someone broke into the home, located on the 1900 block of Castle Royale Drive, and started a fire to cause intentional damage to the property.
Strother said firefighters responded to the blaze at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday after the alarm monitoring company called 911 to report a residential fire alarm had been activated. On arrival, crews found flames and smoke inside the two-story, wood-frame house. Firefighters quickly deployed a fire attack hose line and extinguished the flames. The house was empty when crews arrived.
Fire investigators said someone broke into the house and ignited the fire. Strother said investigators have specific information about how entry was made and where and how the fire was started, but are not releasing it due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators are working with police to see if the suspect is connected to other crimes in the area.
Investigators are trying to identify a possible witness who was seen on a skateboard on Castle Royale Drive as fire trucks arrived at the scene. The fire department is asking neighbors who may have seen or heard anything suspicious during the overnight hours or encountered the skateboarder to contact authorities.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control offers cash rewards up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions.