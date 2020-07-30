Gwinnett County fire investigators are not sure what caused a fire that damaged the Quinn House Thrift Store in Lawrenceville on Thursday, but they have their suspicions.
Officially, the cause of the fire could not be determined. Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said there were some things in the building, which is located at 219 Scenic Highway, that may have been possible causes, however.
“Fire Investigators arrived and have officially ruled the fire as undetermined, but cannot rule out multiple electrical appliances in the area of origin,” he said.
Crews were called to the store at 3:49 p.m., after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the front and back of the store. No people were in the building at the time of the fire, although a dog had been in a cage in the store.
Crews were then deployed after additional information was gathered on where the store was located. They arrived to find smoke pushing through the tree line.
“Smoke was pushing out of all sides of the two-story commercial building, with the heaviest amount at the rear and right side,” Strother said. “With the business being closed, access inside of the store needed to be forced.
“Fire crews cut an opening in the roll up door at the right side of the warehouse and began advancing a 2 ½-inch diameter hose. Visibility was poor and store contents added to the challenge of locating the fire. Firefighters began spraying water in the direction of the heat until a pathway could be identified.”
Crews also created a second entrance into the building to help attack the fire. As they were bringing the blaze under control, they located the dog and rescued it. Strother said the dog’s condition was assessed and it was determined the canine had not been harmed by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.