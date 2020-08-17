Gwinnett fire investigators believe a fire that destroyed two sedan-style cars and a box truck, and caused additional damage to other vehicles, at an automotive shop in the Norcross area may have been a case of arson.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Tommy Rutledge said crews were called to the fire at C&D Auto Performance, located at 4875 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, at 12:35 a.m. Friday. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the vehicles as they drove past the shop.
"Firefighters arrived to find two sedans and a box truck engulfed in flames," Rutledge said. "Crews obtained a positive water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed a fire attack hose line to extinguish the blaze. The fire destroyed all three vehicles and caused moderate-cosmetic damage to three additional vehicles parked in close proximity."
The shop was closed at the time of the fire and a fire investigator could not find evidence of an engine compartment fire in any of the vehicles affected by the fire, Rutledge said. The fire department spokesman also said no other potential cause for the fire could be found either.
There was no one at the shop when firefighters arrived at the scene.
"According to the Fire Investigator, unknown person(s) may have gained unlawful access to the property and intentionally set the fire," Rutledge said.
Anyone who has information about why or how the fire started is asked to call the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
Rutledge said a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever caused the fire.
"Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines," Rutledge said. "Prevent the crime of arson at commercial locations by installing a security alarm, camera system, and exterior lighting. Be sure to report suspicious activity to the police by calling 9-1-1."
