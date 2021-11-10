Gwinnett fire investigators are treating a fire that forced the evacuation of Mall of Georgia on Tuesday night as an arson case, officials said.
The fire at the rue21 store was quickly extinguished, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Brian Gaeth. But the mall had to be evacuated due to smoke.
Officials now say the fire appears to have been intentionally set, but they have not determined who started it and are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.
"Gwinnett County fire investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for starting a fire at Rue 21 in the Mall of Georgia on November 9, 2021," Gaeth said. "A fire was set to clothing on or near a rack in the back of the store and spread to involve the entire rack of clothing."
Gaeth said the fire was first reported by a caller to 9-1-1, who reported seeing flames toward the rear of the store as shoppers tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.
"Upon arrival, there was an active alarm and the mall was being evacuated," Gaeth said. "Firefighters proceeded to recon the area and found a clothing rack on fire and smoke filling the main mall corridor.
"They were able to quickly extinguish the fire with two pressurized water extinguishers and there was no extension beyond the area of origin. Firefighters used an electric fan to remove smoke from the store."
Gaeth said a mall security guard was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined treatment.
Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to call either the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.
"Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines," Gaeth said. "Help prevent this type of crime by reporting suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 9-1-1."
