Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks

Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks, center, addresses attendees at an public meeting held at the Dacula Park Activity Building to discuss plans for converting the Ga. Highway 316 and Harbins Road intersection to an interchange in this 2017 file photo. State Sen. P.K. Martin announced on Monday that Dacula will dedicate the intersection of Winder Highway and Harbins Road in memory of Wilbanks next week.

 File Photo

Dacula leaders and state officials will gather in the eastern Gwinnett city next week to dedicate a lasting memorial to the city's former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks.

According to state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, on Aug. 12, the intersection of Winder Highway and Harbins Road in Dacula will be dedicated in memory of Wilbanks, who died earlier this year. The intersection is about one-third of a mile away from Dacula City Hall.

"Mayor Wilbanks dedicated his life to serving others," Martin said. "His home was on Dacula Road and his second home was on the other side of this intersection, Dacula City Hall.

"I could not think of a better way and more appropriate place to honor one of Dacula's most dedicated public servants."

The dedication ceremony for the ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at Dacula City Hall, which is located at 442 Harbins Road.

Wilbanks lived his entire life in Dacula and was a longtime official in the city. He served as mayor for two terms in the 1970's, and then served in the office again from 2002 until he died in January.

He was also an active member of Hebron Baptist Church, which is located in Dacula, and was president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association in 2007. He had been involved with the Georgia Municipal Association's Legislative Policy Committee as well.

He also worked for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief program for more than 20 years.

Martin and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, had sponsored resolutions in the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year to honor Wilbanks and to help get the intersection named in his honor, according to a statement from Martin's office.

Winder Highway is the local name for U.S. Highway 29-Business in the Dacula area.

“Mayor Wilbanks made an indelible legacy on our community through decades of public service and the lives he touched,” Efstration said after news broke of Wilbanks' death in January.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta. I eventually wandered away from home and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Miss., where I first tried my hand at majoring in film for a couple of years. And then political sc