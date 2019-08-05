Dacula leaders and state officials will gather in the eastern Gwinnett city next week to dedicate a lasting memorial to the city's former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks.
According to state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, on Aug. 12, the intersection of Winder Highway and Harbins Road in Dacula will be dedicated in memory of Wilbanks, who died earlier this year. The intersection is about one-third of a mile away from Dacula City Hall.
"Mayor Wilbanks dedicated his life to serving others," Martin said. "His home was on Dacula Road and his second home was on the other side of this intersection, Dacula City Hall.
"I could not think of a better way and more appropriate place to honor one of Dacula's most dedicated public servants."
The dedication ceremony for the ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at Dacula City Hall, which is located at 442 Harbins Road.
Wilbanks lived his entire life in Dacula and was a longtime official in the city. He served as mayor for two terms in the 1970's, and then served in the office again from 2002 until he died in January.
He was also an active member of Hebron Baptist Church, which is located in Dacula, and was president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association in 2007. He had been involved with the Georgia Municipal Association's Legislative Policy Committee as well.
He also worked for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief program for more than 20 years.
Martin and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, had sponsored resolutions in the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year to honor Wilbanks and to help get the intersection named in his honor, according to a statement from Martin's office.
Winder Highway is the local name for U.S. Highway 29-Business in the Dacula area.
“Mayor Wilbanks made an indelible legacy on our community through decades of public service and the lives he touched,” Efstration said after news broke of Wilbanks' death in January.