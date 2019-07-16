Gwinnett County will have a new interim elections supervisor starting this weekend.
The county's Board of Registrations and Elections voted Tuesday night to appoint county Voter Registration and Elections division Deputy Director Kristi Royston as the acting elections supervisor. She will replace Lynn Ledford, the longtime supervisor who began her new position in a special projects-oriented division director Tuesday.
"I just wanted to make sure we have someone who knows what they're doing and she's been here for a long time and she's very good at her job," said elections board member Beauty Baldwin, who made the motion to appoint Royston to the position.
The elections board has been in the midst of a search for a permanent replacement for Ledford since mid-spring.
Board Chairman John Mangano announced Tuesday that in the 11 weeks since the search began, about 78 people have applied for the job and two people have been interviewed already.
The application period was recently reopened however, and anyone who is interested in filling the position has until Aug. 1 to submit their application.
"We will meet again on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. to review any applications that come in during that posting," Mangano said.
Meanwhile, the board set Saturday as Royston's start date as the acting elections supervisor.
She comes into the interim position with plenty of experience with elections. Ledford said she has been with Gwinnett's Voter Registration and Elections Division for about a decade. She served as the division's deputy director for that entire time.
"I think she'll be fantastic," Ledford said.
Prior to coming to work for Gwinnett, Royston worked for the Secretary of State's Office when Cathy Cox held that office, then as a clerk in Athens-Clarke County's elections office and then as elections director for Barrow County, according to Ledford.
"Yeah, she's going to be good," Ledford said.