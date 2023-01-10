IH-HOH CP.JPG

Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter was awarded a $10,000 donation from InsuranceHub through the 2022 Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards program. Pictured (L-R): Tammi Dogan, Supervising Territory Manager at Safeco Insurance; Jim Lloyd, President and CEO of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Maureen Kornowa, CEO and Executive Director of Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter; Nancy Plaisted, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chris Vickers, Executive Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chrisann Richards, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Lee LeBaigue, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Kristina Insley, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chad Holsombeck, Senior Territory Manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance; Blythe Millwood Territory Manager at Safeco Insurance and Baily Sandage, Marketing Specialist at InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency.

Thanks to the communities’ support, InsuranceHub has awarded a $10,000 donation to Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, a local organization dedicated to helping children and their young moms move from homeless to a home of their own.

The $10,000 award will allow Home of Hope to continue its mission of providing housing, food, clothing and other critical services to each family staying on their 40-acre campus. The funds will also go toward child advocacy, childcare services, and case management.