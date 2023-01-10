Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter was awarded a $10,000 donation from InsuranceHub through the 2022 Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards program. Pictured (L-R): Tammi Dogan, Supervising Territory Manager at Safeco Insurance; Jim Lloyd, President and CEO of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Maureen Kornowa, CEO and Executive Director of Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter; Nancy Plaisted, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chris Vickers, Executive Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chrisann Richards, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Lee LeBaigue, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Kristina Insley, Senior Vice President of InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency; Chad Holsombeck, Senior Territory Manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance; Blythe Millwood Territory Manager at Safeco Insurance and Baily Sandage, Marketing Specialist at InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency.
Thanks to the communities’ support, InsuranceHub has awarded a $10,000 donation to Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, a local organization dedicated to helping children and their young moms move from homeless to a home of their own.
The $10,000 award will allow Home of Hope to continue its mission of providing housing, food, clothing and other critical services to each family staying on their 40-acre campus. The funds will also go toward child advocacy, childcare services, and case management.
Jim Llyod, CEO for InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency, originally received a $5,000 donation for Home of Hope thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards.
A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, where InsuranceHub had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.
Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Home of Hope.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.