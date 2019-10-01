One of the people involved in a recent car chase and alleged gunfight in the Lilburn area last week told police the incident may have happened because of a photo he posted on Instagram.
A Gwinnett County police report shows Lawrenceville resident Edgar Cruz reportedly told Gwinnett cops that he and a friend were smoking marijuana in a car parked in the Redgate sudivision in the Norcross area when another car pulled up at around 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
Five males allegedly got out of the vehicle and surrounded the car Cruz and his friend were in. That led to a theft, car chases and calls to police that the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other while they drove down streets in the area.
But Cruz said one of the men who was allegedly in the other vehicle, Cumming resident David Toribio, 18, follows him on Instagram, which may have inspired the theft — where gold chains were snatched off Cruz's neck — and everything that came afterward.
"Edgar stated that he and 'David' follow each other on Instagram," officers wrote in their report. "Cruz stated he recently posted a picture of himself with him holding lots of cash in (an) attempt to 'flex.' Cruz believes David attempted to rob him, thinking he was holding a large amount of cash on him."
Gwinnett County and Lilburn police each responded to the ensuing incident, which ended with a car filled with the men who allegedly stole Cruz's chains crashing in a front yard on Burns Road in Lilburn.
Gwinnett police said in their report that a broken rear window on the driver's side of the vehicle was consistent with "bullet damage."
Cruz told cops that after one of the suspects took his chains at gunpoint, the suspects left.
At that point, Cruz said he got into his friends car and they began following the suspects. He told police that the suspects, in turn, began shooting at the vehicle he was in.
"Cruz stated that he continued to follow the vehicle until it crashed at 4903 Burns Road," the police report states. "Cruz stated that when the vehicle crashed, the suspects all fled the vehicle in different directions.
"Cruz stated that he ran after the driver until he realized that multiple suspects had dropped their phones while running from the crashed vehicle. Cruz stated that he collected the suspects cell phones and placed them into his vehicle."
The victim then ran into the woods to hide until he and a friend could meet up behind a business at 880 Indian Trail Road. Instead, police found Cruz behind the business and took him into custody. Records do not show that he was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, however.
Meanwhile, Lilburn police caught Toribio behind 758 Willowgate Circle and turned him over to Gwinnett police.
"David stated that he was on his way to buy drugs and heard gunshots," police said in their report. David stated that when he heard the gunshots, he took off running. David had a bag with green leafy material in his possession. Lilburn police handed David's possession (cash and his cell phone) over to us."
Toribio was also taken into custody and police filled out paperwork for his arrest. Cruz told police that Toribio was the person who stole his chains.
Records show Toribio was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Sept. 25 on an armed robbery charge.
The police report does not say what happened to the other four men who were allegedly in the car with Toribio, or Cruz's friend.