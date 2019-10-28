Lawrenceville -- A man who had been convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County was accidentally released from a state prison in Reidsville last week and a manhunt is now underway to find him, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
State officials said Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison "in error" about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Department of Corrections records show Munoz-Mendez had been in prison since April 2015.
The prison records show he committed aggravated child molestation and rape in 2010 and another rape in 2012. The records listed "Life" under his maximum possible release date.
"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals," the Georgia Department of Corrections said in an announcement. "The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach."
Prison records show Munoz-Mendez also goes by the names Tony Mendez and Tony Mayco Munoz-Mendez. He is described in prison records as being a white man who is about 31, is 5 feet, 9 inches in height, weighs about 186 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Munoz-Mendez is located is asked to call 478-992-5111 or send an email to gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.