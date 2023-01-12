On Jan. 19, Gwinnett County Parent Mentors, in collaboration with Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Special Education Department, will host “Preparing for the Annual GCPS Transition Fair.”
The informational session is for parents and guardians of students receiving special education services in GCPS. Attendees will learn how to navigate the upcoming GCPS Transition Fair to maximize access to resources that are appropriate for their child. Parents will be provided a vendor guide based on their child’s age, along with sample guiding questions to ask vendors during the Transition Fair.
GCPS officials said "the session will equip and empower parents to take the next steps in planning for their child’s future."
Gwinnett Parent Mentors will host two sessions.
One will be in-person from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road, in Suwanee. The session will be held in the Parkview Room in Building 200.
Click HERE to register for the 9:30 a.m. session.
The second session will be via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Click HERE to register for 6 p.m. session
Parent Mentors are parents who work within GCPS’ special education department, providing information and support to other families who have children served in special education. Parent Mentor Dawn Albanese has first-hand knowledge of raising a child with special needs who is served in GCPS.
For more information, contact Parent Mentor Dawn Albanese by phone at 678-301-7212 or by e-mail at dawn.albanese@gcpsk12.org.
