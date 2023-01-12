gcps.jpg (copy)

GCPS logo

On Jan. 19, Gwinnett County Parent Mentors, in collaboration with Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Special Education Department, will host “Preparing for the Annual GCPS Transition Fair.”

The informational session is for parents and guardians of students receiving special education services in GCPS. Attendees will learn how to navigate the upcoming GCPS Transition Fair to maximize access to resources that are appropriate for their child. Parents will be provided a vendor guide based on their child’s age, along with sample guiding questions to ask vendors during the Transition Fair.