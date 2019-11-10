The Infinite Energy Center and Holtkamp Heating & Air are extending their working partnership after what they described as a "successful year of achieving brand alignment."
They recently announced a new three-year partnership extension, keeping Holtkamp as the center's official HVAC service provider. The company and the center originally entered a partnership to make Holtkamp the HVAC service provider in August 2018.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Holtkamp for another three years,” said general manager, Joey Dennis. “Through Holtkamp’s excellent business services, supportive community initiatives, and engaging marketing efforts, we feel this partnership creates an ongoing impact for Infinite Energy Center.”
The agreement means Holtkamp will provide ongoing evaluations and preventive maintenance for the center's HVAC systems. In return, the company will receive marketing and promotion at the center, including interior and exterior signage and suite hospitality and promotional support.
“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership as the official HVAC service provider of the Infinite Energy Center,” said Matthew Holtkamp, president of Holtkamp Heating & Air. “The Center’s expansion in the heart of our community is exciting to see, and we’re proud to deliver comfort to over a million visitors that attend events at their facilities annually. Plus, this partnership allows us to treat our customers and non-profit community partners to events they will always remember.”