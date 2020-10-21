If you would like to participate in Gwinnett Great Days of Service, the Infinite Energy Center team has an opportunity on Friday.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. team members will be in the Infinite Energy Arena parking lot collecting personal care items for Gwinnett Great Days of Service, a program of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services.
The nonprofit Gwinnett Coalition is dedicated to helping meet the health and human service needs of everyone in Gwinnett County.
Among the items needed are:
• Toothbrushes
• Toothpaste
• Deodorant
• Shampoo
• Conditioner
• Body wash
• Feminine care products
“Participating in the Great Days of Service is a way for us to come together and support the Gwinnett Coalition and their initiatives.,” said Robyn Ali, executive director of marketing and business development for Infinite Energy Center. “We look forward to any opportunity we have to give back and are excited to serve our community.”
Infinite Energy Center employees are supporting the Gwinnett Coalition as part of the company’s STARS community outreach program. Each year, specific initiatives are established based on the company's resources for continued support of the local community.
For more information about the Gwinnett Coalition and Gwinnett Great Days of Service, go to www.gwinnettcoalition.org.
