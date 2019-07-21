The Infinite Energy Center announced the hiring of a new partnership sales manager this past week, referring to the new employee as a “new energy” for the center.
Bobby Bohn will fill the role, bringing more than 30 years of experience in national sponsorship and industry-related sales experience to the center. Bohn will not only identify partnership sales opportunities, but also negotiate them, according to center officials.
“We are pleased to welcome Bobby to the Infinite Energy Center team,” Infinite Energy Center general manager Joseph Dennis said. “Bobby’s experience in corporate partnerships will be a great asset to the organization during this time of growth and progress.”
Bohn is a Murray State University graduate and his career has included stops in Orlando, Nashville and Louisville. Some of his sales experience includes stints as the Alliance of American Football’s director of corporate partnerships as well as sales director for Learfield Sports/IMG College.
“I am excited to introduce the greater Atlanta business community to the over 1 million fans who patronize concerts, family events and sporting events at the Infinite Energy Center,” Bohn said.