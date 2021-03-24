The Infinite Energy Arena has done something that no other arena in the state — not even State Farm Arena in Atlanta — has done.
It is the first arena in the state to attain Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation. The council is a division of the ISSA, which is the worldwide cleaning industry association.
Center officials described the accreditation as the "gold standard for facilities." Arenas who achieve the mark are considered to be doing a good job at implementing best practices designed to prevent biorisk situations, such as disease outbreaks.
“The well being and safety of our clients, guests and staff are always our top priority," Infinite Energy Center Chief Operating Officer Stan Hall said. "We are following strict protocols that allow us to operate in a clean and healthy environment.
“We are proud that the Arena is the first in the state of Georgia to receive this accreditation. Achieving GBAC STAR demonstrates our commitment to hosting events and continuing to welcome guests to our campus in the safest way possible.”
The accreditation comes after Infinite Energy Center officials put stringent protocols in place to clean the three parts of the center's campus — the Infinite Energy Forum, the Infinite Energy Arena and the Infinite Energy Theater — and to prevent infectious diseases as much as possible.
The center had to show it complied with the 20 core elements of the accreditation program, which touch on areas ranging from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.
