A DeKalb County man who was taken into custody by Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies last week was indicted by a grand jury in May on charges that he caused the deaths of two people to whom he allegedly sold drugs last year.
The indictment against Decatur resident Aaron Devero Lewis, 33, shows he faces three felony murder charges related to the death of Dieterick Stephen Duncker and three more related to the death of Alexandra Delia Thompson. He also faces two illegal use of communication facility charges, one for allegedly arranging the sale of drugs to Duncker and another for arranging a sale to Thompson.
Lewis is accused of selling heroin that contained fentanyl to Duncker in DeKalb County between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2020. Duncker later died of an overdose from the drugs in Gwinnett County.
The indictment does not specify whether Duncker or Thompson were residents of DeKalb or Gwinnett counties.
Lewis then allegedly sold heroin that contained fentanyl to Thompson in DeKalb County on Feb. 15, 2020. Like Duncker, Thompson later died of an overdose from the drugs in Gwinnett County.
The indictment alleges that Lewis communicated with Duncker and Thompson via text and voice communications on a cell phone to arrange the sales.
Lewis is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. In addition to the six murder charges and two illegal use of a communication facility charges, he also faces one felony probation violation charge.
