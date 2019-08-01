When Gwinnett County Public Schools open to students for the 2019-20 school year, the school system’s 96 School Resource Officers begin their watch.
Gwinnett County School Police stations two officers in each high school and one per middle and some stationed at elementary schools.
These officers have a minimum of five years of experience in law enforcement. SROs must also have a two or four-year degree and no investigative files on their records.
The county as reported 96 SROs this year, an increase from the 89 employed by the school police department as of April. In the 2020 budget plan, the school system approved funding for six additional SROs to enhance school safety and security. The school system has funded additional SRO positions in four of its previous seven budgets — 2014, 2015, 2019 and now 2020.
Chief Wayne Rikard and Captain Bill Wellmaker oversee four lieutenants that are in charge of north, south, west and east zones.
Gwinnett County School Police is an independent law enforcement entity — unaffiliated with county or city law enforcement — but assists local and state law enforcement agencies. The department’s primary focus is to serve students.
School police also see themselves as law enforcement educators, teaching parents, students and school staff with safety advice and how to stay within the law. Local law enforcement also look to provide mentorship, particularly at the elementary-grade level.
Gwinnett County School Police jurisdiction is not limited to school campuses, and includes school buses. Since officers are sworn in as deputies by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, they have the ability to investigate crimes off of our campuses.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility, Rikard outlined in an April presentation to the Board of Education. Visitor Management Systems are in place at every school and act as a doorbell for visitors to buzz in and be seen on camera before doors to the school are unlocked. Key staff members of each school are tasked with the details of Emergency Management Plans, which are approved by the Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management. these plans guide staff and the school’s safety partners to a swift response in the event of a crisis. Reunification plans ensure that, in the event of an emergency, students can be evacuated to a safe place where they can reunite with their families.
Gwinnett County Schools Police has a 24-hour dispatch center that can be reached at 770-513-6715, and an anonymous tip line at 770-822-6513. The tip line is open 24 hours a day and is intended to report concerns occurring on the campuses of Gwinnett County Public Schools, not emergency situations.
For the third year, SchoolMessenger will notify parents of school cancellations and emergencies via text messages, phone calls and emails. Parents are encouraged to verify the accuracy of their contact information at the beginning of the school year as this information is used by GCPS to send emergency notifications by phone, email, and text using SchoolMessenger. Schools also may send non-emergency information and attendance notifications by email.
Parents and guardians can subscribe by texting the word “SUBSCRIBE” to the number 67587.
Emergency messages from Gwinnett County Public Schools will come from the number 1-844-248-6644.