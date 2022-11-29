A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 1:29 pm
Lawrenceville residents had the opportunity to meet the city's incoming police chief Monday night at Cornerstone Coworking.
Cornerstone on the Square residents welcomed incoming Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin by lighting their building blue.
John Mullin met with residents and there was also a chance to ask questions — with Mullin saying community engagement will be his major focus.

Mullin is the sole finalists for the position and is expected to begin working as police chief on Dec. 16.
