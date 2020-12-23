Gwinnett County has a bright future ahead of it, incoming District 3 county commissioner Jasper Watkins proclaimed on Wednesday.
Watkins is one of three new commissioners who are coming into office, officially on Jan. 1, but he was formally ushered into his new role Wednesday morning at his swearing in ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
The ceremony touched on Watkins military background — he's a retired Army lieutenant colonel — as well as the fact that he is a Florida A&M University graduate. But the new commissioner focused his speech on his optimism for the district and the county he will now represent.
"Gwinnett County is like a movie, it's like a coming attraction," Watkins said. "I say to you, if you're looking for sustainable growth and economic development; if you're looking for improvement in quality of life with minimal amending or rewriting of existing zoning laws; if you're looking for viable transportation options with infrastructure improvements; and affordable housing units — where applicable — then you need to stay tuned for this movie called Gwinnett County. It's going to be a good movie."
Watkins was the second of the three new members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to take their oath of office. District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden was sworn in two days before Watkins and incoming Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson will take her oath of office on Monday afternoon.
For Watkins, Wednesday was a long time coming. It was five years in the making to be exact. He first decided to run for the District 3 commissioner seat in 2015 and was the Democratic Party's nominee for the seat in 2016. Although he did not win at that time — he was narrowly defeated — he ran for the seat again this year and closed the deal.
"I'm not a politician, but a public servant and that's what I want to do, I want to serve," Watkins said after the ceremony.
Watkins said District 3 has a lot going for it right now. There is the planned redevelopment of the former Olympic Tennis Center site at the southern end of the county, but Watkins talked extensively about Gwinnett's Rowen mixed-use research park project in the Dacula and Auburn area at state Route 316 and the Gwinnett-Barrow county line.
Rowen is intended to focus on research in areas such as medicine, the environment and agriculture.
"That is going to be a big thing for Gwinnett County," the new District 3 commissioner said. "I know people right now are saying they have misconceptions, they have misgivings and all, but give us a chance. Like with any good building, with any good foundation, you have to build from the bottom up, not the top down, and that's what we're going to do."
Watkins will bring a unique perspective to the county commission as it plans the development. That's because he works in the pharmaceutical industry, is trained as a nuclear pharmacist and has worked with people at the Research Triangle park in North Carolina — the same park that served as a major inspiration for Rowen.
"What I want to do is bring that community together to make sure that all of the small businesses have an opportunity to be a part of the Rowen project as well as the larger Fortune 100 and 500 companies," Watkins said after his swearing-in ceremony. "I want to make sure that it's spread out throughout District 3 and Gwinnett County.
"I want to work with Dacula and Auburn to make sure that their conclave, their areas are benefited in this Rowen project as well the rest of Gwinnett County."
The new commissioner also called for unity and healing, following a period of divided partisan politics headlined by a hotly contested presidential race.
"I think we're at the tipping point," Watkins said. "It's that point where we're saying, 'Gwinnett County is a preferred place to live, but is it?' If you look around this room and think about Malcolm Gladwell and (his) book, 'The Tipping Point,' in this room we have connectors, mavens and salesmen in this room.
"With our connectors, everybody in here occupies different worlds, and we all try to bring them together. As mavens, we all carry a lot of weight in what we say and how we say it to people. And, as salesmen and women, we convince people to follow us. That's in this room. That's what we surround ourselves with. That's why Gwinnett County is going to go forward, because we're in that mindset."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.