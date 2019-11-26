Tom Apsey is one of those people whose name may not be well known, but whose work can be seen both in Gwinnett and abroad.
The Peachtree Corners resident has been involved in volunteer efforts for about 30 years. On Mondays, he tutors a young girl who lives in an apartment complex. A few days a week, he works, through Hope Ministries, with families who are struggling financially to help them deal with whatever issues pop up that could otherwise overwhelm them.
Years ago, he helped build clinics in Honduras, and delivered aid to El Salvador and Haiti. He helped rebuild homes near New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit, and more recently helped repair homes in Mexico Beach, Fla. that were damaged by hurricanes last year.
But Apsey isn’t entirely comfortable with receiving praise and adulation for that work. Praise and adulation is not the reason he feels people should volunteer to help communities in need.
“I don’t do it for the recognition,” Apsey said. “I do it because it’s the right thing to do.”
But while Apsey, 63, says he doesn’t need the praise, a panel of judges put together by the Good Samaritan Health Clinic of Gwinnett felt otherwise. They chose him to be the recipient of the clinic’s inaugural Good Neighbor award earlier this fall, something he said he was honored to receive.
Good Samaritan Executive Director Greg Lang said Apsey embodies the spirit of the award, which is intended to put a spotlight on unsung heroes who devote their time to serve the community.
“He just has a heart of service,” Lang said of Apsey.
Over the years, Apsey’s volunteer efforts have taken different forms. While a significant portion of his efforts these days involve tutoring children and his work with Hope Ministries, he has in the past done carpentry and construction work and gathered and taken supplies to central America and Haiti.
He ramped up his volunteer efforts eight years ago after he retired from his job as a sales manager at Georgia Pacific. He had also been a sale manager at Brand Vaughan Lumber for seven years.
“I retired at 55 and my goal was to spend half of my time helping people who have nothing, and maybe spending half my money to help people too,” Apsey said.
Several of efforts, including his current work with Hope Ministries, has been affiliated with his church, Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners.
Helping build — or rebuild — communities in America and abroad
More than a decade ago, Apsey’s volunteer efforts took him to Central America a few times. There were several trips to Honduras, although he hasn’t been back to that country in several years.
On some of the trips to Honduras, Apsey helped build two clinics. He and other volunteers also built homes and schools. Apsey supervised construction efforts.
After one of the clinics was built and opened — Apsey and other church members paid for a nurse to work at the clinic and sent medical supplies as well — Apsey cut his fingers deeply while working on another project nearby on a return visit.
He needed stitches. He went to the clinic he helped build to get medical attention, allowing him to see firsthand what he and the other volunteers who helped build the facility had done for that community.
“I go to the clinic and, of course, they put me at the front of the line, and there’s a lady at the front of the line and she’s got a baby in her lap and that baby looks dead to me so I said I’ll wait,” Apsey said. “I went back to the job site and came back when the line was gone and (the nurse) put six stitches in there.
“Ten days later, I came back by and she took the stitches out and (darn) if I didn’t see that baby and she was smiling and laughing.”
There were two trips to Haiti to bring supplies to that country about half a decade ago. There were some trips to El Salvador as well, to teach Vacation Bible School programs for kids. He’s planning to return to El Salvador, possibly next year.
Apsey also went to Slidell, La., which is just outside New Orleans to help with post-Hurricane Katrina rebuilding efforts. He and other volunteers from his church helped rebuild the home of a family that the church had adopted.
At the beginning of this year, he went to Mexico Beach, Florida, and helped rebuild roofs on two homes which had been damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
Lang said he realized when he met Apsey in person that the Peachtree Corners resident had also helped the Good Samaritan Clinic years ago when it was located in a previous facility that often needed maintenance. Apsey and other volunteer would come by to add fresh coats of paint, Lang said.
Helping families by helping kids
A key aspect that keeps Aspey involved with volunteer efforts is the ability to help children. That’s what drives to current volunteer efforts he undertakes: tutoring and work with Hope Ministries.
One day a week, he and other volunteers goes to The Vines apartment complex and tutors children from families where the parents don’t speak English, and helps them with homework. The child he currently works with is 11, he said.
“If I have a soft spot, it’s kids,” Apsey said.
Hope Ministries, which Apsey oversees at his church, works with seven families to help them work their way through issues they are facing and help them get back on their feet. He has been involved with the ministry for about five years.
“Most of them we met in extended stay hotels and we were able to, with some support form the church and a lot of people, get them into apartments and get them medical attention,” Apsey said. “We’ve got one that’s already self-sufficient and we’ve got two or three that are almost self-sufficient.
“They’re all in Norcross and they all had kids. Our goal was to help the families stay afloat until the kids graduate from high school.”
A model to follow
Lang said several people nominated Apsey for the Good Neighbor Award, but he hopes the Peachtree Corners resident’s work inspires others to be involved in the community.
“We recognize that there tends to be people who are popular for a moment, whether it’s elected officials or school teachers or people that in roles where they are held out to the public — they get a lot of acclaim, and recognition, which is fine, I’m sure it’s all well and deserved,” Lang said. “But we’re hoping to, through this Good Neighbor recognition, give people that are quiet, maybe working in the shadows and not necessarily on a platform for others to see them, their time in the spotlight because of some good deed they’ve done or ongoing history of good deeds.
“We don’t want to thank somebody that everybody’s immediately going to recognize, but (instead) to find the everyday man or woman that has no fame, but nevertheless is doing fantastic service for their community and encourage people like that to step up.”
Apsey’s advice for anyone who is looking to give back to their community to be prepared for it to be hard work. The toughest demand on them will be time, he said.
“The hardest thing in the world to give is time,” he said. “Anybody can write a check, but if you want to make a difference, then you need to give the people your time.”
He also said people should consider what they have, whether it be money or other resources, to be a blessing from God, and they should be willing to share it with others.
“I felt like I was blessed so sharing it with other people was never a problem,” Apsey said.