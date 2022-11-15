It was the only ending they could imagine, which made the mission that much tougher for the Mill Creek High School competition cheerleaders.
But the team kept its composure, completing an undefeated season this past weekend to win the Class AAAAAAA co-ed state championship just 14 days after the death of teammate Caitlyn Pollock in a car accident.
It has been an emotional time at the school and for the team, but cheerleading coach Katie Fowler said the group rose to the occasion during the competition at the Macon Centreplex.
“The past two weeks have been tough,” Fowler said. “I’ve seen this team cry together, grieve together and come together to put on a show in Caitlyn’s honor.
“We did this performance to honor her — and they nailed it.”
The emotions came out afterward with the team celebrating the championship with smiles along with plenty of hugs and tears. The team wore long-sleeved T-shirts that read “To know Caitlyn is to love Caitlyn” on the back and posed for a team photo with Caitlyn’s picture after the win.
“(Caitlyn) was the kindest person,” Fowler said. “She was that kid who would see someone in the corner by themselves and come over and talk to them.
“She was an example of how to be a kind human and a good teammate. When she passed the team took that on — love like Caitlyn, live like Caitlyn. We knew we had to do it for her.”
Winning state titles isn’t new for Mill Creek cheerleading, which Fowler said has won seven championships. While Fowler said this year’s squad was very talented, it was its work ethic that set it apart.
“We won every competition we went to. Won section and won state,” Fowler said. “(Going undefeated) is something Mill Creek has never done before.
“This group is very talented but they are also willing to put in the work. I give this group a lot of kudos for being coachable, wanting to work and lifting each other up on the toughest days.”
