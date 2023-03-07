Last week Georgia Gwinnett College counselors traveled to Collins Hill High School to offer seniors at the school a unique opportunity — an instant decision on admission.
Called Instant Decision Day, these events allow college hopefuls to meet with GGC admissions counselors, who evaluate their transcripts and help them fill out GGC application forms. Students who met GPA requirements are provided an instant admissions decision on the spot.
Twenty-one students were admitted to GGC at the Collins Hill event, which was held on March 2.
GGC has offered more than 50 Instant Decision Day events to schools in Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta since September with more to come, Lisa Boone, GGC’s assistant director of admissions, said.
“This figure doubles our efforts from last year,” she said.
Boone said the program has expanded this year to high schools as far east as Savannah and as far south as Valdosta. The school’s future plans include expansion of the Instant Decision Day program to Georgia’s border states.
With the support of the University System of Georgia, GGC recently established a waiver so that students in states that border the Georgia will pay in-state tuition.
“Since we began the IDD program, we have seen GGC’s enrollment numbers increase and the demand by high schools for our IDD program has doubled,” Boone said.
Recently released data indicates that GGC’s total spring student headcount, including new, transfer and returning students, is up 5% over this time last year. First-year freshman enrollment is up 52% from spring 2022.
The instant decision program is popular among students because it gives them the chance for an on-the-spot result, eliminating the nail-biting process of application and the length of time from application to decision.
“We are meeting students where they are,” Boone said. “It’s so rewarding to see how excited they get when they are accepted into GGC. And then they get to go home and celebrate again with their parents on the same day.”
