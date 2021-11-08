Gwinnett firefighters rescued one person and two dogs from a burning apartment building in Norcross during a fire that displaced 16 people on Sunday.
Crews were called to the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments at 3246 Sunrise Village Lane at about 9:22 a.m. after a 9-1-1 reported smoke and flames coming a two-story building that was being evacuated. the firefighters went into an attack mode with multiple handlines deployed as they began efforts to fight the fire.
"Rescue was the priority as a ground ladder was used to help a resident evacuate a top floor balcony on the opposite end of the building," Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said. "Two canines also had to be rescued. As conditions began to deteriorate, the Incident Commander backed everyone out of the building."
Strother said investigators determined the fire was the result of flammable materials being improperly stored near a hot water heater. A resident tried unsuccessfully to put the flames out early on and smoke detectors were present in the apartments.
After firefighters were forced to back out of the building, they began using an aerial ladder to fight the flames from above as they shifted to a defensive stance, Strother said. They were able to go back inside the building and tackle remaining hotspots and make sure all of the residents had evacuated the building once the flames were brought under control. They determined everyone had made it out of the building safely.
Three apartments were severely damaged by the flames while seven more units sustained smoke and water damage. One of the damaged units was vacant, according to Strother. He added that three residents were treated by paramedics at the scene, but it was determined they did not have injuries that required them to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The 16 residents, and their pets, who were displaced by the fire received assistance from the American Red Cross.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.