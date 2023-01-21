Workforce-related issues are expected to be topics lawmakers at the will have to tackle this year, according to officials from the U.S. and Metro Atlanta Chambers of Commerce.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling on Congress to tackle immigration reform, which could impact immigrants coming to the U.S. to work. Meanwhile, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce is looking at workforce housing and talent for businesses.
U.S. Chamber Vice-President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs Moore Hallmark said immigration reform could cut down on the amount of time it takes a person to become a U.S. citizen and make it easier for someone to gain citizenship. That could, in turn, provide new workers for some business sectors.
“We have a lot of illegal migration, but legal migration is very low,” Hallmark said. “To come in legally and apply for citizenship, the process there takes way too long ...
“We’ve got a lot of people who come here as students and yet they’re unable to stay here after school. We’re training doctors and engineers and others who then take their talents back to their own countries because we can’t keep them here.”
Meanwhile, Metro Atlanta Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Talent Dave Williams said workforce housing is something that even state leaders are beginning to look at because of its impact on economic development.
“Workforce housing is becoming a real factor in the decisions of people to come here, move here and where they live,” Williams said. “It shrinks the travel for employees.
“It’s interesting though. That’s mostly a local decision, counties and cities are doing it, so it will be interesting to see what the state’s approach to that will be to increase housing supply to try and meet those workforce demands.”
Williams said workforce housing as housing that within financial reach of people in the workforce.
He added, however, that there is a workforce housing shortage right now as you get closer to Atlanta, and in counties like Gwinnett. In order to find affordable housing, people have to liver farther away, in places such as Hall or Barrow counties, and commute into Atlanta.
“They’re traveling hundreds and hundreds of miles a week so that creates a transportation problem,” Williams said.
Talent attraction is also another workforce-relate issue that the Metro Atlanta Chamber sees as being important this year. Williams said businesses are in a “war for talent” and Georgia needs to increase its talent pipeline.
“There are a number of things we can do for that,” Williams said. “There are a number of things we can do for that. We want to make sure we maintain computer science funding and we’d like to see that eventually become a graduation requirement to make sure students have had an education in computer science.
“The governor has announced additional funding for school counselors. We fully support college completion grants. A lot of time, students will have a gap as they go through their college career, a financial gap.”
Williams said the legalization of online sports betting could also help college completion grants and pre-K programs. Georgia is one of 14 states where online sports betting is currently illegal.
Bills to legalize online sports betting have repeatedly been introduced over the last four years, but have stalled out in the General Assembly.
“We estimate that, with legalized online sports betting, the state would generate about $50-$75 million in additional revenue,” Williams said.
But, there is also the impact of leadership changes in the General Assembly that business leaders have to watch this year.
Williams said this year’s General Assembly session could be harder to predict than it has been in several years due to pthose changes in leadership.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp is starting a second term, the leadership in the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate is changing from speaker of the house and lieutenant governor down to Republican caucus leadership.
Burt Jones was just sworn in as the new lieutenant governor while Rep. Jon Burns just became the new Speaker of the House.
State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, is taking over as the new House Majority Leader while Sen. John Kennedy is taking over as the Senate President Pro Tempore.
In addition to that, Williams 52 of the 236 members of the Georgia General Assembly are new this year.
“This session is really going to be interesting because I’m not sure anybody knows what to expect,” Williams said.
Williams added that Kemp could introduce some big initiatives in the legislature now that he is past his re-election.
“We have a second term governor and second term governors are often known to do very bold things because they won’t be standing for re-election in four years,” Williams said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.