Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Talent Dave Williams discusses issues facing the Georgia General Assembly during the Gwinnett Chamber’s legislative luncheon on Wednesday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Workforce-related issues are expected to be topics lawmakers at the will have to tackle this year, according to officials from the U.S. and Metro Atlanta Chambers of Commerce.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling on Congress to tackle immigration reform, which could impact immigrants coming to the U.S. to work. Meanwhile, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce is looking at workforce housing and talent for businesses.