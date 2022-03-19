Lawrenceville police are looking into a shooting that that occurred during what has described as an "illegal transaction" early Thursday and sent two people to the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened at the Oaks at New Hope apartment complex, which is located at 239 New Hope Road, at about 2:15 a.m., according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta. Officers reportedly found shell casings on the ground in the parking lot as well as a pistol. Several vehicles reportedly had bullet holes in them as well.
There was no one at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived, but a man and a woman turned up at Northside Hospital Gwinnett with gunshot wounds about 10 minutes later. The pair admitted to having been at the scene of the shooting. They also told officers that an unspecified "illegal transaction" led to an argument, which eventually escalate to the shooting.
The case is under investigation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.