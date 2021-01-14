Each winter for the past six years, Sugar Hill has given the community a little taste of what it’s like to ice skate at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York without having to travel far from home.
This year is no different. More than 20,000 people have visited the Sugar Hill Ice Rink so far, and another 8,000 or more are expected to stop by before it closes in mid-February.
Jannah Ballard and her 5-year-old son, of Winder, began the new year by making the short trip to the rink on Jan. 2. Although it was a last-minute idea to visit the rink, Ballard said they had fun. It was their first time at the rink.
Buford residents Kristyn Burney and her family were also there that day. She said it was their first time ice skating ever and added that they were excited the rink was there.
“We just thought it was fun,” her 5-year-old son, Phil Burney, said. “I have never skated before and I feel like this was awesome to do it right now.”
The rink is owned and run by Leon Agostinho of Have An Ice Day. He said visitation has been slightly higher than other years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but has overall stayed the same. On average, approximately 1,000 paid skaters visit the rink on any given weekend.
“[We hope to offer] a little bit of fun after being stuck at home for some time,” Agostinho said. “It’s a fun way to get out and get moving. We hope to offer skaters a cleaner and safer environment by sanitizing before, during and after we close.”
The rink is 120 feet long and 60 feet wide — the same size as the rink at the Rockefeller Center. Agostinho said the goal when the rink first opened was to be the largest outdoor rink in the southeast. Now that it’s established its presence in Sugar Hill, he said their goal is simply to provide entertainment for the families and friends of the Sugar Hill community.
“We do see this continuing for years to come,” Agostinho said. “Hopefully for as long as we can.”
Sugar Hill Economic Director Mercy Montgomery said the rink has provided that, and maybe even more for some. She recalled a few years ago around Valentine’s Day when a romantic date on the ice turned into a proposal.
Initially, she said, the vision of city officials was for the rink to provide an additional 12 weeks of activity in the downtown area while its Bowl at Sugar Hill and Splash Pad laid dormant for the winter. As its downtown has developed, it now offers a chance for visitors to make a day of their trip to Sugar Hill.
“The E Center nearby offers a chance for guests to shop, eat, exercise, and even catch a movie or play at the Eagle Theatre,” she said. “Indio Brewing offers a unique microbrewery experience, and notable restaurants are Central City Tavern, Rushing Trading Company, and Knuckies Pizza and Hoagies which visitors can order and have delivered near the rink.
“Perazim and Southern Grace boutiques are also located close by and the entire area is located in our SHINE District, an entertainment area where adults can enjoy their alcoholic beverages outside and between locations.”
Montgomery herself has not ice skated in some time, but she said City Manager Paul Radford, who is a former minor league hockey player, speaks “very highly” of the conditions of both the ice and the rink itself.
“Our hockey aficionados tell us the ice is some of the best they’ve skated on, especially for outdoor facilities,” she said.
The day after New Year’s was especially busy with ice skaters of all skill levels from figure skaters in sparkly outfits, to hockey players unafraid of showing off, to first-timers like the Ballard and Burney families.
Winner Amoah, of Dacula, said she and her two other friends visited the rink “just to have something to do.” However, her friends had ice skated in the past. She had not.
“I sure am scared,” Amoah said laughing. “I feel like I’m about to embarrass myself, but you know all in good fun. We’re just here to have a fun experience and to make memories with each other.”
General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children with a $3 skate rental fee. Agostinho shared some last-minute advice for anyone who may be hoping to skate for the first time at the rink before it closes for the season:
“Keep your feet under you. I know it sounds like a joke, but keep your feet under, shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.