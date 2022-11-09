With new development around City Hall and musical events at The Bowl, the city of Sugar Hill continues to look at ways to draw visitors to its downtown area.
One of those ways isn’t new, however, it’s a holiday tradition. And that tradition is back as the Ice Rink at Sugar Hill opened for business on Thursday.
In its seventh year in its familiar position behind City Hall, the rink will bring skaters from around the area to Sugar Hill through the holidays and on into 2023 — running through Feb. 19.
The rink drew more than 20,000 people last year, and similar crowds are expected this year to enjoy the venue that is the same size as the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
“The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill is the perfect spot for date night, family fun, or a solo day out in downtown,” Communications and Social Media Manager Victoria Richburg said. “This time of year brings so many of our community members together to celebrate and having the ice rink here in downtown is a large piece of why people gather.”
The rink is owned and run by Leon Agostinho of Have An Ice Day. He said, on average, approximately 1,000 paid skaters visit the rink on any given weekend.
The Ice Rink offers complimentary use of skate trainers and helmets for kids.
“It’s a fun way to get out and get moving,” Agostinho told the Daily Post last season.
The rink is 120 feet long and 60 feet wide — the same size as the rink at the Rockefeller Center. Agostinho said his goal is simply to provide entertainment for the families and friends of the Sugar Hill community.
“We do see this continuing for years to come,” Agostinho said. “Hopefully for as long as we can.”
As the downtown area has developed, it makes it so visitors can come skate and spend the day shopping or eating at one of the downtown restaurants.
General admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children with a $3 skate rental fee. A season pass is offered for $139.
The Ice Rink offers complimentary use of skate trainers and helmets for kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.