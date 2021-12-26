Rachelle Broom and Dr. Donald Penney share a unique bond. Nearly three decades ago, Penney saved Broom’s life with emergency brain surgery and Broom’s post-surgical comments became one of the surgeon’s best medical-related anecdotes.
On a November Friday in 1994, Broom was a senior at Norcross High School and was on a double-date with her boyfriend Brian Watkins, a Stockbridge resident who was a freshman at Kennesaw State, and another couple.
The foursome was traveling on Holcomb Bridge Road near downtown Norcross when the driver overcorrected on a turn and the vehicle — a Ford Bronco II — overturned, killing Watkins and severely injuring Broom.
“I don’t remember much, except for Brian putting his arms around me,” said Broom, who was sitting in the back seat with Watkins. “I woke up the next day in the hospital.”
Broom sustained a crushed right ankle, a fractured right pelvis and a broken collarbone and needed emergency brain surgery — performed by Penney — at what was then Gwinnett Medical Center (now Northside Hospital Gwinnett). The morning after the accident, Penney visited Broom, a meeting Broom doesn’t remember but Penney cannot forget.
“I recall her surgery, I recall meeting her mother that night because I needed her permission for the surgery and I recall meeting (Broom) the next morning,” said Penney, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in Suwanee.
“I remember her mother was at her bedside and I can still remember the room. (Broom) was sitting in the bed and was awake, but she didn’t know me and her mother said, ‘This is the doctor that saved your life.’ And (Broom) looked at me and said, ‘Are you the jerk that cut my hair?’”
“I didn’t remember him at all,” said Broom. “I only know his name because my mom told me.”
In mid-December, 27 years after the accident and subsequent surgery, Broom and Penney met again, this time under much happier circumstances. And at that reunion — held on the PCOM campus — Penney learned he’d not only saved Broom’s life but also helped change the course of it.
After her extensive recovery, Broom decided to go into medicine and has devoted her life to healing.
“I had no interest in being a nurse,” she said. “But because I had such great care and people took such great care of me — and I asked a lot of questions — it absolutely pushed me in that direction. I wanted to be able to help people like I was helped.”
Like Penney, Broom has had a distinguished career as a caregiver, working as a registered nurse and a licensed practical nurse, and she just completed her first semester in nurse practitioner school at Brenau University. She now works in risk management at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, the same facility where she was treated back in 1994. Recognizing that Watkins was an organ donor, Broom has also worked in organ procurement.
“I went to work at Gwinnett Medical just to be able to feel like I could give back to the hospital that saved my life,” said Broom, who also worked in patient safety at Stanford University Medical Center in California. “I hope to get some good clinical opportunities, something where I can give back to my community.”
The reunion was arranged by a PCOM colleague of Penney’s, Dr. J. Renee Himmelbaum, and Broom’s fiancé, Ryan Gilmore. The award-winning surgeon said throughout his career he rarely has met with a patient he treated in a trauma-induced situation, although he did mention that a woman he treated after she was hit by an 18-wheeler did have his name tattooed on her arm.
It goes without saying, however, that Broom’s remarks to Penney on that sad Saturday morning had not been forgotten.
“I apologized and told him I never would have said something like that,” said Broom. “It must have been the head injury or the medications. Seeing him again was very rewarding for me and it made my heart happy to be able to say thank you. How do you say that to someone who has saved your life?”
“When I saw Rachelle, she started to apologize to me, but I told her it was very funny — when you’re 17 or 18, your hair is more important than your brain,” said Penney. “I’ve given speeches at graduations and will use these little anecdotal stories and that’s one of the ones I’ve often shared. I’ve made good use of that one.”
Penney said he was gratified that Broom decided to follow the healing path and Broom spoke of her thankfulness for even having the opportunity.
“It was great to hear her perspective and how her world has changed and how she’s devoted her life to medical pursuits after being the victim of a trauma like that,” said Penney. “The accident motivated her to become a procurement nurse. It was fascinating to hear how an event in your life can end up directing your life, changing your destiny in terms of what you were put on earth to do. That was neat.
“I’ve heard it said that the two most important times in the life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. That’s the way it was with Rachelle. It’s made all the difference in the world when I think about all the good she’s done for other people.”
“I would never have made it had he not been there,” said Broom of Penney. “Something good has to come out of something bad. My mother told me once that ‘Brian didn’t get a second chance, so what are you going to do with your second chance?’ And this is what I’ve done with it. It was nice to know that he helped someone and he did not die in vain.”
