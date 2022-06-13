This past Friday, the 41st edition of the Girl Scouts’ Lilburn Day Camp came to a close, also marking Lyn Risher’s final turn as camp director.
“I’m stepping down and letting some younger folks do it,” said Risher, who has worked the camp for 18 years, 11 as director. “I’m retiring as camp director, but I’ve already got a job for next year, working with camp aides, the teenagers that help out with the different units. So I’ll be helping there. I won’t be getting far away. It kind of gets in your blood.”
The Lilburn Day camp, for girls in the metro Atlanta area age 3 to 18, is a week-long dive into activities, crafts, hikes and togetherness at Lilburn City Park. Although the camp – which this year sported the theme “Game On” – has hosted as many as 400 girls and 100 volunteers in past years, this year’s extravaganza was slightly smaller, but all signs point to continued growth.
“We were on a growth spurt before COVID happened; we were serving like 350 campers from 3 years old to going into eighth grade,” Risher said. “This year we have 170 campers and 52 camp aides. Our numbers are lower, and we attribute that to COVID more than anything else.”
When asked how things at the camp have changed through the years, Risher said that one of the only changes were the faces of the participants, many of whom attended camp as youngsters and later grew with the program as camp aides.
“We have traditions we carry on from year to year and you see the kids growing up and coming back wanting to serve as adult leaders,” she said. “We’ve added a few new activities but it’s pretty close to the same as it’s always been.
“Some people have been coming to camp for 20-plus years. It’s incredible. Casey Kozozemski, my assistant director, is in her 20s and she’s been coming since she was 6 or 7. Her mother and I were co-leaders for my daughter and her sister, so when she was a camp aide she wanted to help me and see things going on, and she’s been helping ever since and is the assistant director.”
In terms of activities, Risher said she had a personal favorite.
“I love it all, so it’s hard to say,” she said. “On Thursday we do a flag retirement ceremony and have our oldest units – which we call the Cats – do the ceremony, so that’s a special moment for me where they talk about why we retire the flag and then the girls watch them put the flag on a fire we have. It’s a neat tradition.”
On the final day of the 2022 camp, another tradition was upheld as crafts made by campers were exchanged and pinned to hats worn during the week.
“We’ll have a field day for girls and a bunch of activities where they’ll be earning bracelets and having fun,” said Risher the day before this year’s camp ended. “After lunch we’ll have Kona Ace snow cone action and then the all-camp swap will end up the week. we make crafts and pin them to their hats.”
For more information, visit www.lilburndaycamp.org.
