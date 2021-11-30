The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress earlier this fall could help with efforts to improve traffic capacity on Interstate 85 and expand public transit in Gwinnett County, officials said on Monday.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., held a press conference at the Vulcan Materials Quarry in Norcross with Gwinnett County and Georgia Department of Transportation officials to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's impact on Georgia. The bill passed out of both chambers and was sent to President Joe Biden in November.
"It's so exciting to see this development," Georgia Department of Transportation Board member Rudy Bowen said. "Going into planning, you have to have funding available and these funds will be available in other areas that we have not experienced before.
"So, I'm excited to see the Georgia Department of Transportation partnering with Gwinnett County as well as cities throughout the state of Georgia to continually improve and expand our transportation programs. We have other areas that we need expansion and this will help us move forward on some of these areas."
The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $9.2 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges as well as alternative transportation routes such as greenways and bike paths, according to Bourdeaux. The congresswoman said that funding level is, on average, up 27% per year from where it has been.
Georgia will also receive $1.5 billion over five years to expand and improve public transportation, which is up 37%, as well as $58 million over five years in Section 402 funding to pay for highway traffic safety programs, about $135 million over five years to pay for an expansion of the electric vehicle charging network.
Bourdeaux said there is also funding for new or expanded grant programs, such as Safe Streets for All, RAISE and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America programs.
"The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents, really a once in a generation investment in our nation's physical infrastructure, and is going to make a downpayment on addressing the effects of climate change," Bourdeaux said.
The Georgia DOT has been working with Gwinnett County transportation officials on a study to improve the I-85 corridor. Bowen said the interstate carries more than 300,000 cars per day and the study is looking at how connections and capacity on I-85 could be expanded and improved.
"So, 85 is on the radar big time," Bowen said.
There is also the possibility of the infrastructure bill being used to address congestion at Spaghetti Junction where interstates 85 and 285 cross just southwest of the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line.
"It could be, I don't see why it could not be, but the point is we have to find out what the (I-85 corridor) study shows, the impact that it will have and which is the best solution to the problem as it relates to the present and future," Bowen said.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey pointed to some of the county's transit expansion efforts which could benefit from the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well. There are three new local bus routes, a new commuter route, a new regional route and a microtransit service that Gwinnett is planning to add to its transit system.
The county and state transportation officials have also been working together on studying the possibility of bringing bus rapid transit, also known as BRT, to Gwinnett.
Cooksey said funding from the bill will also help Gwinnett create some of the trails included in its trails master plan. The county is also looking at installing electric vehicle charging stations at parks around Gwinnett.
"As for this bill, we're excited about what it in Gwinnett and we're excited about what it will bring to Gwinnett," Cocoksey said. "I know that one thing that everyone of us has in common is that at some time or another, we're all stuck in traffic.
"Well, we're excited about the potential here for projects that will relieve congestion relief as well as reduce carbon emissions."
