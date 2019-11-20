Gwinnett County police said all lanes on Interstate 85 southbound have re-opened after officers investigated a crash that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said, and several lanes were affected.
Police said at 7:20 a.m. that all lanes had re-opened. But the accident and investigation caused hours of delays, and the traffic continues to be backed up. Average speeds were reduced to below 10 mph.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck, but no further details have been released.
All lanes of travel have been reopened. https://t.co/zRGhtd7Jvl— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 20, 2019
