Three lanes of Interstate 85 were shut down near Jimmy Carter Boulevard Monday morning — two days after a massive vehicle fire at nearly the same spot caused damage and snarled traffic on the interstate.
Georgia State Patrol officials said a stolen 2019 Dodge Challenger was following a 2017 Toyota Camry too closely in the seventh lane from the barrier wall on I-85 north at 6:20 a.m. one mile south of the Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The Challenger hit the Camry from behind, which set off a chain reaction of events that also involved a Freighliner tractor-trailer which had been in an adjacent lane, officials said.
"After impact, (the Camry) overturned and struck (the tractor trailer's) right side with its top side while overturning," a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said. "(The Camry) entered into the east emergency lane, struck the barrier wall with its front and came to a uncontrolled final rest facing south and engulfed in fire.
"(The Challenger) lost control and struck the east barrier wall with its front."
There were no reports of life-threatening injuries in the accident. The Georgia State Patrol identified the driver of the Camry as Canton resident Matthew Millwood, 31, and the Freightliner's driver as Lawrenceville resident Christopher Noble, 47.
The identity of the driver of the Challenger is not known at this time. Officials said the driver, who is only described right now as an black male, fled on foot and has not yet been found.
"Traffic Alert: I-85 NB south of Jimmy Carter Blvd, (three) right lanes shut down due to a car fire," Gwinnett police said in a Facebook post at 7:30 a.m.
Police later announced at 9:30 a.m. that the roadway had reopened.
It was the second time in a few days that I-85 north has been shut down because of a vehicle fire.
On Saturday morning, a tanker truck carrying fuel struck a vehicle that was stuck on I-85 north after it was involved in an accident. The tanker flipped over and it and the other vehicle caught on fire. Two people died in that accident.
Flames traveled under the interstate through a storm drain and emerged on the other side of I-85, leading to the interstate being shut down in both directions for a time.
The southound lanes reopened early Saturday afternoon, and the northbound lanes gradually re-opened over the course of the afternoon.
