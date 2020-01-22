A study that has been in the works for months to look at a possible bus rapid transit corridor that would run parallel to Interstate 85, roughly between the OFS site and the Infinite Energy Center, now has someone to conduct it.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved an $800,000 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Tuesday to conduct the corridor study. The county is working with the Atlanta Regional Commission as well as the Gateway85, Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts to pay for the study.
Funding from the ARC will cover 50% of the cost of the study while the CIDs are collectively contributing 9.4%.
"The study will establish recommendations for premium, high-capacity bus service in its own dedicated lane as well as associated complimentary land uses," Gwinnett Transportation Director Alan Chapman said. "The study area will include corridors just west of I-85, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Sugarloaf Parkway at the Infinite Energy Center."
The county reached agreements with the CIDs to jointly fund the study last spring. The ARC awarded funding to help cover the cost of the study last May.
County officials previously said the proposed BRT route would follow Brook Hollow Parkway to Indian Trail Road and then move over to Beaver Ruin Road before turning north along Satellite Boulevard.
For most of that trip, the BRT buses would travel in dedicated lanes that would begin north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
