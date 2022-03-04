EDITOR'S NOTE - Publication of this story is made possible through a Gwinnett Daily Post partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.
The husband of a missing Indiana woman has been named a person of interest in her disappearance, according to police.
Ciera Breland, 31, and her husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., had been visiting family in Georgia last month, according to Johns Creek police. After the visit, he reported her missing in Carmel, Indiana, on Feb. 26.
“Through the combined efforts of both agencies, Mrs. Breland’s husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., has been identified as a person of interest in this case,” Johns Creek police Lt. Debbie Kalish said in a news release Wednesday. “Mr. Breland has not been criminally charged in relation to this case, but he has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County.”
Xavier Breland was arrested in Hamilton County, Indiana, where he is being held until he is extradited to Georgia, according to Kalish.
In Coweta, Xavier Breland has been wanted since last year on charges of aggravated stalking, violation of a temporary protection order, and harassing communication against his ex-wife.
Those charges stem from two incidents in March and June 2021, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In March, Xavier Breland is accused of placing a tracking device in a stuffed animal and gifted it to a child knowing the girl’s mother would pick her up from school. It was the same type of tracking device that had been found on the woman’s car a few months earlier, records show.
Then in June, Xavier Breland sent the woman a number of harassing text messages, in violation of a restraining order, including a warning to her not to “lose (her cat) in the woods ... it’s dangerous in there,” records show. The woman told police she had recently started letting her cat outdoors, and she was worried Xavier Breland was still stalking her and “might try to do something bad now that he has obtained her home address.”
In Ciera Breland’s case, Johns Creek police asked for the public’s help to locate her on Tuesday after announcing they were working the missing person case in conjunction with the Indiana agency.
Ciera Breland was last seen Feb. 25 between 10 and 11 p.m. in a neighborhood in Carmel, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. She is described as 5-foot tall and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts, according to police in Carmel.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. In Georgia, contact Johns Creek Cpl. Eric Rozier at 678-372-8046 or email eric.rozier@johnscreekga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.