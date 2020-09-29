Norcross residents have a new trail, the city announced earlier this month. The Hunter-Walker Trail is 0.17 miles and connects Hunter St.and Rossie Brundage Park.
“Although newly constructed, the Hunter-Walker Trail has a long history in the City of Norcross,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “Prior to being an ‘official trail,’ this path served as a cut-through to the park for many residents. I remember taking this path as a kid and I’m so proud of the transformation we’ve been able to make with it.”
According to city officials, construction began on the Hunter-Street Trail in 2018 as part of the Kennemore Manor Subdivision development. An easement was granted to the city by the development group in order to connect the trail to Rossie Brundage Park, city officials said.
The trail features a paved path, pedestrian bridge and public art by artist Angelika Domschke. The art honors the city’s Bee City designation.
City officials said the original trail connected two African-American neighborhoods in the late 1940s and 50s, providing ease of access for commerce and community activities between these neighborhoods.
The city said several names were proposed for the new trail, and a hybrid was selected paying homage to two historic community leaders: Rev. Anderson H. Hunter and Tom Walker. A local farmer, Hunter served as pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church in the late 1800s, while Tom Walker (1888-1965) was an entrepreneur who owned properties in Norcross stretching from what is now Holcomb Bridge Rd. to Jimmy Carter Blvd.
