Children play with building blocks provided by B2 Anywhere in a Children’s Corner at the free health fair and Kids Expo hosted by the Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Visitors pose for a photo with the Building Babies Brains mascot at the Building Babies Brains and Play2Learn booth at the Daily Post’s free health fair and Kids Expo at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Snellville resident Tinisha Williams, center, and her daughters check out an Andretti Indoor Karting and Games booth at the free health fair and Kids Expo hosted by the Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Visitors spin the ‘Wheel of Wellness’ at the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta booth at the free health fair and Kids Expo hosted by the Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Families wait in line at the face painting booth at the free health fair and Kids Expo hosted by the Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Water bottles were handed out at the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta booth at the free health fair and Kids Expo hosted by the Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.
Kids Expo co-cordinator Janie Roling poses with a representative of Harmony Elementary School to show off supplies that were donated for the school during the health fair and Kids Expo at Bogan Park in Buford on Saturday.