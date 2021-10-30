There were several stations set up around the Lawrenceville Lawn where children could get candy and gifts on Friday night, but one little dinosaur couldn't get enough of an opportunity to jump around.
Lawrenceville youth Myles Jones, 2, relished the opportunity to jump over a cover that had been placed on top of power cords to keep visitors at the city's Boo Fest Treat Trail and Movie from tripping over them. His mother, Deborah, took photos of the tyke as he played in his dinosaur costume, but she was just grateful the city gave him and hundreds of other children the opportunity to dress up in a costume and trick-or-treat in a safe environment. She said she found out about Boo Fest while her family was attending Lawrenceville's recent Mac and Cheese Festival at the lawn.
"I love it," she said. "We actually had decided to stop going door-to-door (for) trick or treating because it seems like every year, there's an injury or death, somebody gets hit by a car or something.
"So, we pledged to stop doing that and we always look for either church events or this type of event."
Boo Fest gave local families a place to not only trick or treat in a safe, controlled environment, but to also enjoy entertainment, such as a viewing of the film "Halloweentown" and performances by acrobatic artists.
In the hours before Boo Fest began on Friday night, it was uncertain how it would go, however. The temperatures had dropped into the high 50's — traditional fall temperatures for Georgia — but it had also been raining off and on throughout the day.
Fortunately, for local families likes the Jones family, the rain took a break for a few hours on Friday night. That allowed a long line of kids and parents to form around the edge of the lawn so they could go through a series of stations and pick up candy other other treats from institutions and agencies such as Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, as well as local businesses.
For some families, it was not just the kids who were getting dressed up in costumes. There were parents who also showed up in outfits, such as one adult dressed as Michael Myers from the "Halloween" films who was accompanying a child dressed up as Chucky from the "Child's Play" movies.
The DeLuco family from Grayson showed up as characters from the 1989 movie, "Honey I Shrunk The Kids." Autumn and Steven DeLuco dressed up as the parents from the film while their four children — Primrose, 6; Wilder, 3; Marigold, 3; and Saffron, two-weeks old — dressed up as the bumble bee, ant and kids from the film. The movie is one of Primrose's favorite films, so that dictated the costumes for the family.
This was not the DeLuco family's first time attending Lawrenceville's Halloween festivities.
"This is our fourth time I think," Autumn DeLuco said. "It's our favorite (Halloween event) for sure."
Steven DeLuco added, "And, Lawrenceville has good food down here."
