In its short history, a Duluth-based walk-in food pantry has been the happy recipient of assistance from two titans in the world of making life better in local communities.
The all-volunteer food pantry, located at 3100 Breckinridge Blvd. in Duluth, was able to gain a foothold in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to donations of funding and food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
After two years, the Duluth food bank had to seek out new backing and found an angel in Virginia-based Humanity First USA, a humanitarian nonprofit established to promote human life and dignity both at home and abroad. The Humanity First USA Duluth Food Pantry is set up under the organization’s Food Security program.
“During the pandemic, for two years, the Atlanta Community Food Bank helped us,” said Muzaffar Qureshi. “They gave us funding and food every single month and would drop perishable and non-perishable food off at our mosque. We’d go there with between 10 and 20 volunteers and we’d sort out the food and have a line of cars.
“For a two-hour time period we would serve about 250 cars. That was very inspiring to see the looks of gratitude on people’s faces.”
Qureshi said when the agreement between the two food banks came to an end, Humanity First USA stepped in funding to help the Duluth volunteers acquire a 2,000-square-foot warehouse, where about 100 families per month will be assisted. The two entities entered in a three-year agreement.
“We made a proposal to Humanity First and they said yes,” said Qureshi, who also noted that during the pandemic, 403 volunteers donated 1,667 hours to serve more than 25,000 individuals in their drive-through operation.
The Duluth food bank hosted an open house on April 1 and will hold an “official inauguration” with area elected officials and Humanity First USA officers on Saturday, May 6. The food pantry, which operates on a client-based, appointment-based basis, will be able to serve approximately 25 families a week and will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Qureshi also said that he felt increased awareness would be a benefit for members of the community that need the Humanity First USA’s service the local food pantry will provide.
“This is about giving people a hand up, not a handout,” he said. “Our food pantry is catering to those in a need right now. It’s for people that just need a little bit of help for a month or two until they get back on their feet.
“They won’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from if we can give them some nonperishable food for about a month. Then they can concentrate on whatever they need to in order to get going again. That’s the segment of the population we’re serving.”
“Fifty Humanity First volunteers will work every month to operate the Duluth food pantry,” said Munum Naaem, chairman and executive director of Humanity First USA in a news release. “We believe that good nutrition is a basic human right and communities an thrive when their basic needs are met.”
Qureshi added that the Duluth food pantry is planning to work with the Atlanta Community Food Bank again in the near future.
“With the Atlanta Community Food Bank, they service food banks like ours,” he said.
Now we have to purchase food from vendors, but the Atlanta food bank can buy food cheaper because they buy in larger numbers. In another month or so we can actually purchase food from them.”
While the food bank has a core of about 10 volunteers and another 50 on their go-to list, Qureshi said the organization can always use more helping hands.
“We’ve got a lot of good volunteers but we want to open it up to anybody and everybody that’s wanting to do this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.