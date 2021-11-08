Northeast Georgia Health System has signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to medical facilities and physicians at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Georgia Heart Institute, Longstreet Clinic, Habersham Medical Center and more.
“NGHS and members of our HP2 network with Health Partners have been a part of the Humana network for years, and we’re proud to now be a part of the Humana Medicare Advantage plans,” said Steve McNeilly, Chief Operating Officer of Population Health and Vice President of Managed Care for NGHS. “Bringing our patients access to hundreds of doctors at locations across the region is just one more way we’re improving the health of the community in all we do.”
The new agreement, which took effect Sept. 1, means current Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members now have in-network access to hundreds more physicians across Northeast Georgia. People with Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021, will have access beginning Jan.1, 2022.
“We’re thrilled to add more quality medical facilities and health care practitioners like those at NGHS, Longstreet Clinic and others to our Humana network in Northeast Georgia,” said Matthew Moore, Humana Medicare President-Georgia and South Carolina. “We’re looking forward to working together to advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of the members we serve.”
