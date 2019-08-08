The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is preparing to highlight four Hudgens Prize Finalists and teens who participate in the smART Program in two exhibits that will open next week.
The Hudgens Prize Finalists Exhibition and the Chrysalis: 2018-19 smART Honors Program Exhibition, which open Aug. 10 with a free reception from 2 until 4 p.m., was one of two big announcements from the center this week. The other is that is annual Hudgens pARTy: Club Tropicana fundraiser will be held from 7 until 11:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Tickets to the annual party, which features a vintage Cuban nightclub theme, range from $40 for individual Hudgens membership tickets to $2,000 for a VIP Table Host. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2YT0Fpo.
The Hudgens Prize Finalists Exhibition will feature work done by Darien Arikoski-Johnson, Benae Beamon, Paul S. Benjamin and Michi Meko. The Chrysalis: 2018-19 smART Honors Program Exhibition features work done teens in the smART Honors Program.
The Hudgens Prize Finalists Exhibition is actually a precursor to the Hudgens pARTy because the winner of the prize will be announced at the party. The contest is open to Georgia artists and the winner gets a cash award of $50,000 as well as a solo exhibit to highlight their work.
The party and the exhibits will be at Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, which is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300 in Duluth.