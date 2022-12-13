If there is one issue that Gwinnett County commissioners and legislators share concerns about, it is housing.
Rental housing in particular is an issue the legislators and county leaders are looking at. One aspect of the issues is companies buying existing homes and turning them into rental properties. Another is developers creating build-to-rent communities.
"The housing issue, I would say, is probably the top issue in my district," said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, during a recent meeting between Gwinnett commissioners and legislators.
"(Rental homes) are a problem. My constituents are worried. They worry about the quality of their property values as we see more of these buy-to-rents coming up."
County leaders are concerned that legislation could be pushed during the 2023 legislative session to take away local control to regulate rental housing.
Two bills were filed by Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session to bar local governments from regulating build-to-rent neighborhoods, which are subdivisions where the homes are built with the intent that they will be rental properties.
Neither bill — one in the House and one in the Senate — went far, but Gwinnett County officials expect the legislation will be reintroduced in 2023.
"When you start tying local government's hands with these types of policies that don't let you act, that don't let you have conditions, that don't let you use all of the tools in your toolbox, then you start seeing these issues that have an impact on the quality of life, which is why people moved here in the first place," Gwinnett County government lobbyist Joel Wiggins said.
One concern that has been raised about rental houses is who is buying the houses and turning them into rental properties.
"A lot of these buy-to-rent companies are hedge funds on Wall Street," Merritt said. "They care nothing about us."
Merritt pointed to one neighborhood off Johnson Road in the Lawrenceville area, where she said houses being used as rental properties is an issue, as an example of why local regulation over rental houses is needed.
"It is poorly run, it is a blight and you can tell it's not being taken care of," she said. "I support our localities, our local control here, in that they are the best (to handle these issues) because they know what our communities want."
But, rental properties are not the only concern raised about housing by legislators.
Several legislators raised questions during the recent meeting between commissioners and legislators about the affordability of housing in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said county officials are following what a legislature's housing study committee. What they are hearing, however, is criticism of how counties have handled the issue.
"What I'm hearing is that the counties, the local jurisdictions, are being blamed for creating the housing mess, but we're the ones that are trying to solve it," Hendrickson said. "So, the best thing we can ask is that you allow the counties and the cities the flexibility to do what we need to do."
Affordability concerns centered on two areas: the cost of the home, and then the costs of property taxes on the home.
Several questions, however, focused on home prices and rental costs.
Gwinnett County has worked on a housing plan and is working to address the issue through its Planning and Development Department.
"Are you only looking at unincorporated Gwinnett County or are you looking at the cities to make sure they incorporate a need for diverse type of housing," Harrell asked.
Hendrickson said the county is focusing on unincorporated pars of the county since that is where the county government has planning and zoning authority.
That doesn't mean the county is looking to only work in its own silo on housing, however.
"That's not to say we can't coordinate or work with the cities, with their housing plans," Hendrickson said. "I know some of them have done their own housing studies to look at it within their own city limits. I know the city of Lawrenceville is looking at housing affordability and they had their own recommendations ...
"But, as of now, the county's plan is only focusing on unincorporated (Gwinnett)."
Hendrickson said the next area of housing that the county is working on is figuring out how to use incentives to get developers to build more affordable housing.
The county is also looking at how to increase the housing stock in Gwinnett.
"We do recognize that is one of the barriers," Hendrickson said. "A limited housing supply is what increases housing costs. So, to offset that, we have to look at more (housing) on the market."
