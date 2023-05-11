Leaders in the Georgia House of Representatives are spending the legislative off-season trying to get their counterparts in the state Senate to pass significant bills that deal with issues ranging from antisemitism to tenants rights, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration said on Wednesday.
Efstration, R-Dacula, talked to the Gwinnett Chamber about the status of key bills the House passed earlier this year only to see them stall in the Senate. They include the antisemitism bill, tenants rights legislation and a bill to continue changes to how mental health is addressed in Georgia.
Even though the Georgia General Assembly's 2023 session ended at the end of March, bills are technically still alive until the end of the 2024 legislative session.
"We have an opportunity to bring these up next year and between now and January '24, we'll be meeting with members of the state Senate to discuss the importance of these critical bills and to answer any questions that might be out there," Efstration said after the speech.
"I think the opportunity for further discussion and research by members can be very helpful and this is a perfect opportunity for it before we meet next year."
The antisemitism legislation is one of the most profile pieces of legislation left over from the 2023 session. The legislation came at a time when anti-Jewish flyers were being anonymously distributed in plastic bags at homes across metro Atlanta.
A survey conducted late last year by the American Jewish Committee showed fewer Jewish people felt secure in America in 2022 than they did in 2021. In October 2022, 41% of respondents to the survey said they felt less secure, compared to 31% in 2021.
A hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas raised anxieties in the American Jewish community, according to the group. The committee added that nine out of 10 American Jewish people who responded to the survey said antisemitism is a problem in the U.S., and eight out of 10 of them felt antisemitism has increased in the U.S. in the last five years.
The House passed House Bill 30 — which Efstration co-sponsored — in early March. The bill builds on Hates Crimes legislation that was passed in Georgia a few years ago, giving prosecutors a means to determine whether there was a discriminatory antisemitic intent serving as motivation for a crime that has been committed.
"Unfortunately, across the country, we're seeing a rise in antisemitism and this legislation would define antisemitism in Georgia law, really the third or fourth element to the hate crimes project that was undertaken back in 2019," Efstration told Gwinnett business leaders.
After the House passed the bill, it went to the Senate where it sat in the Judiciary Committee for the remainder of the 2023 session amid a debate over some of its language.
"I expect that bill will be back for us to discuss next legislative session," Efstration said.
Meanwhile, House Bill 404 — also known as the Safe at home Act — would address what Efstration called "wayward landlords who are doing incorrect things." It would mandate rental landlords ensure the places they rent out are actually habitable.
It would also put several other mechanisms in place to protect rental tenants from being taken advantage of by landlords and to ensure rental properties were not being used for criminal activities.
The bill was in response to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution series on unsafe rental properties, and it moved through the House in less than a month. The bill was tabled in the Senate at the end of the 2023 session, however.
"There was legislation passed out of the House that would provide tenant rights in the most meaningful way that we've seen in many years," Efstration said.
And, as for the bipartisan legislation to continue mental health reform efforts which began a couple of years ago, Efstration hinted that there will be efforts to save some of the components that ran into opposition in the Senate this year.
Like the antisemitism bill, Efstration is a co-sponsor on House Bill 520.
"Following up to the historic Mental Health Parity Act, House Bill 1013, passing last year, there was funding and legislation that, unfortunately, didn't cross the finish line (this year)," the majority leader said.
"We are in a mental health crisis, and we must continue the efforts to ensure that all Georgians have available mental health services and that governments are equipped to address mental health patients when they come in contact with them."
In addition to the issues left over from 2023, Efstration also teased one issue that Georgians can expect to see the General Assembly tackle in 2024.
One of the most significant things that is expected to come up next year, the majority leader said, is a review of tax credits that are available in Georgia. A study committee is spending the time between the 2023 and 2024 sessions looking at all of the credits that are currently available and studying their impact and merits.
The results of that committee's work will play out in legislation expected to be introduced in 2024.
"I think (it) will yield some very important recommendations for legislators to continue next year," Efstration said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
