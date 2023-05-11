Leaders in the Georgia House of Representatives are spending the legislative off-season trying to get their counterparts in the state Senate to pass significant bills that deal with issues ranging from antisemitism to tenants rights, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration said on Wednesday.

Efstration, R-Dacula, talked to the Gwinnett Chamber about the status of key bills the House passed earlier this year only to see them stall in the Senate. They include the antisemitism bill, tenants rights legislation and a bill to continue changes to how mental health is addressed in Georgia.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

