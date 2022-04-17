A house fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl in the early hours of Easter morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, Gwinnett County police said.
Gwinnett County Fire Department arson investigators said the fire was intentionally set by one of the girl's siblings.
"Gwinnett Police detectives are working closely with arson investigators throughout the duration of this investigation," police said.
Fire officials said seven people lived in the home, including a 15-year-old who was initially reported missing. Five were home at the time of the fire and officials said Saturday morning the teenager was later found at around 9 a.m. away from the scene.
The other residents, an adult and two other children, were able to get out of the home, which is located on the 4400 block of Beaver Rd. in unincorporated Loganville.
Fire officials said crews arrived at the home about 4:57 a.m. found the one-story home in flames, with a heavy fire at the front of the home.
After the fire was brought under control, a 10-year-old female victim was located deceased in room used as a bedroom without window access, fire officials said.
Fire officials said efforts continued for the next couple hours to sift through debris to locate the 15-year-old male that was believed to be inside. Around 9 a.m., the 15-year-old was located away from the scene and appeared to be OK.
The home sustained extensive fire damage throughout the front half of the structure, including the attic, fire officials said, and two cats were also found deceased inside the home.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family of two adults, four children and two dogs.
