In just over a week, Duluth residents will begin seeing a lot of trucks rolling into their city’s downtown area carrying lots of pre-cast concrete.
Those concrete pieces are parts of the new public parking deck that will be built as part of a 100-room Courtyard by Marriott development behind the Duluth Fall Festival Stage on Hill Street.
“It’s a pre-cast deck so it’s being cast as we speak at the company (that is building the deck),” Duluth Economic Development Manager Chris McGahee said. “Three trucks a day, starting Sept. 9, will begin rolling in to downtown Duluth. There will be a crane on site and that will assemble the pre-cast deck.”
Duluth is one of two Gwinnett cities that is currently working on a public-private partnership development that includes a hotel and parking deck where most of the parking spaces will be available for the general public to use. The other city is Lawrenceville, which is getting a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel called “The Lawrence” with a public parking deck attached.
The plan is Duluth is to have about 325-space parking deck with 100 of those parking spaces reserved for hotel guests. McGahee said it will have event space as well as a bistro restaurant.
The first level of the parking deck is slated to open in about 10 months to a year from now, with the hotel portion following in March 2021. It is expected to take about a month to truck in the pieces of the deck and then it will be assembled at the site, including bolting and welding the pieces together before fire protection and lighting can be installed.
The hotel will then be on top of the two-story parking deck.
“It’s eagerly anticipated and a long time coming,” McGahee said.
Like Duluth, Lawrenceville is also preparing to see major construction work begin on its hotel and parking deck. The Lawrence, with approximately 120 rooms and about 380 parking spaces, will be located on the downtown block bordered by East Crogan, Chestnut, Luckie and Jackson Streets.
It’s front will face the Lawrenceville Post Office site while the Lawrenceville Lawn will be directly behind it.
“We should be breaking ground in October,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “We’ve currently got plans in for permitting, so we hope to begin construction sometime in October. ... There’s one other (Hilton Tapestry hotel) in Georgia. It’s on River Street in Savannah (and it’s) called Cotton Sail. It’s very nice.
“We feel very fortunate to have that type of hotel in Gwinnett County, much less Lawrenceville.”
The parking deck is expected to open around fall 2020, while the hotel is expected to open in spring 2021.
The hotel and parking deck projects are a unique solution to an issue each city was facing: a need for more downtown parking.
McGahee and Warbington said their respective cities were each looking at ways to add more parking in their downtown cores.
In each case, the hotel company will build the parking deck first, and each city’s respective Downtown Development Authority will then purchase the deck — although parking spaces will be set aside to only be used by hotel guests.
“The reason for (having the hotel company build the deck) is that the parking deck is going to be integral to the structural component of the building — we did not need two structures because the hotel is going to wrap the parking deck,” Warbington said of the reasons for doing that approach with the Lawrence.
“It’s the perfect public-private partnership where we get a public piece at a private development that otherwise would not have been built.”
It’s a similar story with the Courtyard by Marriott in Duluth. Site preparation work is already underway and the parking deck will be built first with the hotel then built around it.
Duluth wants the deck open in time for the 2020 Duluth Fall Festival. The development is being built on the site of what had been a 125-space parking lot. Construction that is already underway will create some issues for this year’s festival, but the city didn’t want those issues to extend beyond one year of the festival.
The developments will serve bigger purposes than just providing new downtown parking decks, however.
Each hotel is expected to provide a boost to nearby restaurants and shops in their respective downtown areas.
In Duluth that means providing a new customer base for businesses on Main Street and in Parsons Alley. Over in Lawrenceville, it’s support for the Lawrenceville Square business community as well as the SouthLawn development that is under construction.
“For the restaurant district that we have, it will help with the Mondays (through Wednesdays),” McGahee said. “The suburbs have great business on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Any kind of suburban area has to deal with the Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday slack.
“Anything you can do in that area to beef up residential, especially residential that doesn’t have kitchens, such as a hotel, people have to eat someplace that’s conveniently located, walkable and right outside the front door. ... It will help boost sales in the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday time frame.”
There are other benefits, as well. Warbington pointed to the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center project that is underway on the square, which will serve as an expansion for the Aurora Theatre. The Lawrence would give Aurora patrons from out of town a place to stay when they visit Lawrenceville for a show.
The Lawrence will be a full-service hotel designed to look like a refurbished industrial warehouse as a nod to the old General Shoe Company, or GENESCO, factory in Lawrenceville. It will also have a 5,000-square-foot conference center, a restaurant with patio seating, a rooftop bar and retail spaces on Chestnut Street.
“It’s going to fit right in to the dynamic that’s happening in the downtown area,” Warbington said.
McGahee said the Courtyard by Marriott will serve as an amenity for local residents by giving them an indoors downtown venue to hold special events such as wedding receptions or other celebrations. It would also benefit nearby wedding venues by giving members of the wedding parties a place to stay for the night in downtown Duluth.
“We were looking at building a parking deck anyway, so it was like, ‘How can we make this thing also benefit the community beyond parking,’ and having that elevated deck with a hotel on top of it (does that),” McGahee said.