The Piedmont Eastside Hospital supply chain team, from left to right: Robert Bowen, Asmelash “Ozzy” Belaye, Manuel “Manny” Veigas, Tiffani Richardson, Terry Andrews-Miller, Carolyn Moore, Joseph Clayton and Cody Barker. Not pictured: Lisa McCart and Donna O’toole.
The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring the Piedmont Eastside Hospital supply chain team.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain teams at any given hospital were the teams working behind the scenes with little or no recognition. They would come to work stocking the shelves with needed supplies, ensuring every clinical team always had enough to last them throughout the day or even over the weekend.
However, that changed quickly as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
As a hospital we learned the art of change management from day one of the pandemic, which included multiple changes for the supply chain departments. Over the last 20 months or so, they went from stocking PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on the units, to pulling all PPE off the units for preservation, to then doing a daily inventory of every PPE item to ensure we had enough supply to go around (this started as shortages arose), to then creating individual bags for the clinical teams of their allotted PPE for each shift, to finally moving it back to the unit as shortages were lifted. That was a lot of change to overcome in a short amount of time. At Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, the supply chain department faced each of these adjustments with a positive, can-do attitude.
During the pandemic, the supply chain team went from a behind the scenes group to a group that was extremely vital to the success of our hospital during an unprecedented time. Each member of the team had a role to play, but at the same time they would jump in to help out wherever else they were needed.
Piedmont Eastside is extremely thankful for our supply chain team.
Amy Wheeler is the Chief Financial Officer at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
