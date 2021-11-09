The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring the Piedmont Eastside Hospital Plant Operations Team.
The Piedmont Eastside Plant Operations team are unsung heroes that work predominantly behind the scenes of the hospital in critical roles. Day to day, this team ensures that the facility is operating effectively so that front line staff are able to take care of patients throughout nearly half a million square feet of space across multiple campuses.
This includes maintaining electrical and water systems, optimizing heating and cooling systems, operating systems that maintain appropriate airflow and monitor fire safety, and checking on generators, among numerous other duties.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially difficult time for the team. Finding the right balance between regulatory compliance and safety while allowing for ease of access and operations as the virus evolved has been challenging.
Even though maintenance engineers do not work in direct patient care roles, the team confers with infection control, regulatory agents, and administration to determine that access control points, visitation rules, and proper air flows for patient care are maintained within strict compliance guidelines. All this takes place while balancing the challenge of the increase in patient census and mortality.
During the course of the extended crisis, the team has exhibited a steely commitment to the facility and community. The department maintained a remarkable 100% attendance record over the last 18 months. There have been zero call outs by team members. The team chose to forfeit vacation time and volunteered for extra shifts to cover any additional needs that the facility called for.
When the team lost a few members, the supervisors volunteered to join the staff rotation and worked hand in hand with their teammates to ensure the facility was taken care of. With the rallying cry of care like family, the team banded together as part of the Piedmont Eastside family to serve this community.
Persaud Rudolph is director of facilities management at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amy Wheeler is the Chief Financial Officer at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.