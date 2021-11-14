The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Latifa Pinnock and Romanus “Rote” Agbojeyin of the Piedmont Eastside Hospital social work team.
Discharge day is a day to celebrate for the majority of patients, however for some patients this day brings a new set of challenges. For one recent Piedmont Eastside patient, she didn’t have anywhere to go after discharge.
The social work team at Piedmont Eastside was immediately contacted and an interdisciplinary team was formed to collaboratively wrap their arms around this patient to develop a safe solution.
Upon the patient’s return to Piedmont Eastside, Latifa Pinnock, social worker and director of clinical operations, led the team and personally worked to understand the patient’s story, needs and preferences. She and Romanus “Rote” Agbojeyin, a social worker, advocated for the patient by reaching out to Adult Protective Services to help communicate and explain the patient’s unique financial circumstances.
Next, the team learned that the patient did not have food or clean clothing. Latifa and team pulled together with nursing to determine any food allergies and reached into their own pockets to purchase one week of non-perishable food items as well as clean undergarments and clothing.
When provided options for housing, the patient expressed wishes for a hotel and the team jumped into action to secure a hotel reservation and cover the expense for a one week stay in advance and closed the loop with Adult Protective Services to encourage follow-up on the patient’s financial needs and resources.
The social work team at Piedmont Eastside is the quiet humanitarian engine behind the scenes, working every day to ensure that all patients have a safe and supportive environment to return to. This story is one of many highlighting the work that they do each day to serve our community of patients.
Heather Avery is vice president of business development at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Persaud Rudolph is director of facilities management at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center. Amy Wheeler is the Chief Financial Officer at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
