The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring the Piedmont Eastside ICU team and the hospital’s Interventional Radiology team.
On the morning of Sept. 21, our ICU team walked in knowing the day would be tough, yet fulfilling, once again caring for our critical COVID patients in their ever-exhausting PPE with a smile under their masks.
Little did the team know the difference they were about to make in one patient’s life. The teamwork that ensued following an unexpected turn of events for this patient was masterful to say the least. The patient was losing copious amounts of blood turning into hemorrhagic shock that the team combatted all day and night infusing over 100 units of blood products in a 24-hour period.
In my 25-plus years in healthcare, that is an all-time record for blood products being infused into a patient in a single day. To put this in perspective, the team replenished the patient’s entire blood volume over eight times.
This seemingly insurmountable task was multifaceted and took a plethora of hospital departments to accomplish. Watching our team work tirelessly and empathetically simultaneously was a sight to see and made me proud to be a part of the Piedmont Eastside team.
This was an excellent example of an entire hospital coming together to save a life. Every team member kept this patient at the center of their focus and attention. This patient would not have survived without everyone working in unison to provide the excellent care that we provided during her stay.
Once the patient was extubated a week later, all she could say in her hoarse, frail voice was “Thank you! Thank you all for saving my life!” to everyone that came into her room the next day.
She said, “Everyone here treated me well and communicated clearly to my family. The staff truly cared and have continued to check on me. I am blessed to be here. Piedmont Eastside is an outstanding hospital.”
It definitely takes a village.
Kevin Dalrymple is Vice President of Nursing Operations for Piedmont Eastside Hospital.
